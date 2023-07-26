Sinéad O'Connor, Irish singer and political activist, dead at 56

Sinéad O'Connor, the Irish singer who rose to fame in the 1990s with a hit recording of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U and became known for her outspoken political activism and mental health struggles, has died at 56.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," the singer's family said in a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE.

Recognizable by her shaved head and elfin features, O'Connor began her career singing on the streets of Dublin and soon rose to international fame. She was a star from her 1987 debut album The Lion and the Cobra and became a sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince's ballad Nothing Compares 2 U.

Ireland's prime minister Leo Varadkar paid tribute to the singer on social media, calling her talent "unmatched."

"Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music," he wrote.

