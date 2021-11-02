Shang-Chi star Simu Liu to host Saturday Night Live this month
Canadian actor will make his hosting debut on Nov. 20 with rapper Saweetie as musical guest
Canadian Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is set to host Saturday Night Live.
The NBC sketch comedy series, created by Toronto-raised Lorne Michaels, says Liu will make his hosting debut on Nov. 20 with U.S. rapper Saweetie as the musical guest.
Liu, who was born in China and largely grew up in the Greater Toronto Area, stars in the blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the titular kung-fu master.
The Disney and Marvel superhero adventure has been a major draw at theatres since its release on Sept. 3, grossing $525 million worldwide, according to box office revenue website Box Office Mojo.
Liu is also known for his starring role in the now-ended CBC sitcom Kim's Convenience, which was recently referenced on SNL.
In March, SNL cast member Bowen Yang told the audience "Save Kim's Convenience" at the end of a segment on anti-Asian violence.
He was referring to fan outcry after word the Toronto-shot show, about a Korean-Canadian family and their convenience store, was ending after its fifth season. Producers said it was because co-creators Ins Choi and Kevin White were moving on to pursue other projects.
SNL airs on Global in Canada.
