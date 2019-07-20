Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed during event in China

An unknown assailant stabbed Hong Kong actor Simon Yam on Saturday during a promotional event in mainland China but Yam's injuries were not life-threatening, Chinese state media reported.

A video was posted on China's Twitter-like Weibo service showing a man in a dark vest rushing up to the stage and attacking Yam with a knife in the city of Zhongshan in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

The China Youth Daily newspaper said on its website that the 64-year old Yam had been taken to hospital for treatment but the injuries to his hands and abdomen were not life-threatening.

Citing a police statement, it said the attacker had not yet been identified, but that Yam appeared to have been a victim of mistaken identity.

Yam won critical acclaim for his role in the Hong Kong crime film Contact in 1992 and made his Hollywood debut in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life in 2003. He is also a film producer.

The 64-year-old Hong Kong actor was a guest at the opening of a new Beijing Easyhome store in the city. He was standing on the stage waiting for the bosses of the company to come up for receiving his gift until an unknown assailant walked up to the stage and stabbed him.

