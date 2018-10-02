Skip to Main Content
Drummer leaves Sigur Ros band after rape allegations surface

The drummer of acclaimed Icelandic rock band Sigur Ros has left the group after rape allegations were made against him.

Bandmates accept resignation 'to allow him to deal with this privately'

Sigur Ros members, from left, Georg Holm, Jon Thos Birgisson and Orri Pall Dyrason appear in New York in 2014. Drummer Dyrason has resigned from the Icelandic rock band after rape allegations were made against him. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Orri Pall Dyrason said on the group's Facebook page that he has decided to leave the band "in light of the scale of this matter."

The drummer says he does not want the "serious allegations" against him to influence the band's "important and beautiful work."

The claims, made by a woman in Los Angeles, involve an alleged rape in 2013 and surfaced in recent days in an Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

The drummer has not been charged with any crime.

The band said on its Facebook page that it has accepted Dyrason's resignation "to allow him to deal with this privately."

