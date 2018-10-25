Skip to Main Content
U.K. police ID restaurant thief who looks like David Schwimmer
New

U.K. police ID restaurant thief who looks like David Schwimmer

Authorities have identified a man wanted for theft who bears a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer on the TV show Friends, after Blackpool Police were flooded with responses, and the actor posted his viral video take of surveillance footage.

The resemblance attracted international attention and even got a response from actor who plays Ross on Friends

The Associated Press ·
A screen grab of surveillance footage of the shoplifter who resembles David Schwimmer is seen next to the real Schwimmer of Friends fame. (Left: Blackpool Police Facebook page/Right: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/Associated Press)

British police have identified a man wanted for theft who bears a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer on the TV show Friends.

On Wednesday, Blackpool Police posted a note of thanks on Facebook, and also tweeted, "We're now satisfied we've identified the man in the still & our enquiries are very much continuing. Huge thanks for sharing it with your Friends."

Facebook users noticed the similarity when police posted surveillance-camera footage of a man carrying a carton of cans from a restaurant in Blackpool in northwest England.

The actor responded with a Twitter video that showed him scuttling furtively through a convenience store, clutching a carton of beer.

Schwimmer wrote: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York." He wished police well with the investigation.

Lancashire police later confirmed that "David Schwimmer was in America on this date."

Britain's Daily Star newspaper ran the story Thursday under the headline "I'll Beer There for You," a play on a line from the Friends theme.

The popular TV show ran from 1994 to 2004.

With files from CBC News

With files from CBC News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us