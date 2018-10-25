British police have identified a man wanted for theft who bears a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer on the TV show Friends.

On Wednesday, Blackpool Police posted a note of thanks on Facebook, and also tweeted, "We're now satisfied we've identified the man in the still & our enquiries are very much continuing. Huge thanks for sharing it with your Friends."

Facebook users noticed the similarity when police posted surveillance-camera footage of a man carrying a carton of cans from a restaurant in Blackpool in northwest England.

The actor responded with a Twitter video that showed him scuttling furtively through a convenience store, clutching a carton of beer.

Schwimmer wrote: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York." He wished police well with the investigation.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.<br>As you can see, I was in New York.<br>To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/itwasntme?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#itwasntme</a> <a href="https://t.co/EDFF9dZoYR">pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR</a> —@DavidSchwimmer

Lancashire police later confirmed that "David Schwimmer was in America on this date."

Britain's Daily Star newspaper ran the story Thursday under the headline "I'll Beer There for You," a play on a line from the Friends theme.

The popular TV show ran from 1994 to 2004.

With files from CBC News