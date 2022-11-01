Fatal shooting reported at Houston party attended by members of rap group Migos

Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos.

Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black male in his late 20s. Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Willkens said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Once there, officers found one man dead, Houston police said.

Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, Willkens said.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

Migos — comprised of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — earned Grammy nominations for best rap album for Culture, released in 2017, and for best rap performance for that album's Bad and Boujee. The group has also earned several BET Hip Hop Award nominations.

Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released Only Built for Infinity Links, a debut album without their cousin Offset. Quavo is an uncle to Takeoff.