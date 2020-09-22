Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes sets new record with 5 trophy win at SOCAN Awards

Nothing was holding Shawn Mendes back from making history at this year's SOCAN Awards.

The Pickering, Ont.-raised pop star took home five trophies during the delayed celebration of Canadian songwriters and composers, which were held online for the first time.

Organizers say that makes the singer-songwriter the most-awarded creator in a single year at the SOCAN Awards, which launched in 1990.

Mendes picked up the international song award as well as two pop music prizes for his hits Senorita and If I Can't Have You.

He rounded out his wins with a songwriter of the year nod in the performer category, and also received the International Achievement Award.

Jonas Brothers, Post Malone among other winners

Other winners this year included Toronto-raised Frank Dukes, who nabbed a songwriter of the year award for producer, recognizing his work on Sucker by the Jonas Brothers and Wow by Post Malone.

Ali Gatie received the viral song award for his track It's You, and the breakout award went to Oz, a producer who's worked with Drake, Tory Lanez, Future and Meek Mill.

The SOCAN Awards, originally set for March 30, were delayed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers decided to shift the unveiling of the winners to a virtual event that takes place throughout the week.