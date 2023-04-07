Content
Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct upcoming Star Wars movie

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner for her short documentaries A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness as well as Saving Face, will direct one of the upcoming Star Wars films after helming two episodes of the DisneyPlus series Ms. Marvel.

Lucasfilm Ltd. announces 3 new live-action movies in the franchise

Jenna Benchetrit · CBC News ·
A woman in a red dress and a woman wearing a white shirt and blue pantsuit pose together.
Daisy Ridley and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, left to right, attend the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on Friday in London, England. Obaid-Chinoy, a Canadian Oscar winner, is set to direct an upcoming Star Wars film with Ridley returning as Rey. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Canadian Star Wars fans, rejoice — Lucasfilm Ltd. on Friday announced three new live-action films in the franchise, including an instalment that will be directed by one of our own.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner for her short documentaries A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness and Saving Face, will helm one of the upcoming projects after directing two episodes of the DisneyPlus series Ms. Marvel.

Obaid-Chinoy, a filmmaker and journalist who was born in Pakistan, became a Canadian citizen after moving to Toronto in 2004.

LISTEN | Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy tells Q's Tom Powers she enjoys telling stories about 'ordinary people who are extraordinary':

12:51Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on directing Ms. Marvel
Journalist and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is known for tackling tough topics in her documentaries. But now the Academy Award-winning director has her camera set on something different. She spoke with Tom Power about making her narrative directorial debut for the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Obaid-Chinoy's movie will take place after the events of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, with Daisy Ridley returning as Rey, the protagonist of the sequel trilogy that began with 2015's The Force Awakens. The new movie will focus on Rey "as she builds a new Jedi Order," according to Friday's announcement.

U.S. entertainment site Deadline had reported in October that Obaid-Chinoy was set to direct a Star Wars project.

The news was confirmed Friday, at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as well as on the Star Wars website.

The two other directors included in Kennedy's announcement are James Mangold, who helmed 2017's Logan, and Dave Filoni, an executive producer at Lucasfilm who is writer-director of The Mandalorian.

Mangold's film will mark "a return to the dawn of the Jedi," and Filoni's will be about the New Republic. It "will close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series," the announcement said.

"We're thrilled to be working with some of the best and most passionate filmmakers on projects that will span the past, the present and the future," Kennedy said at the announcement.

    With files from The Associated Press

