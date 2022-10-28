Shania Twain set to release new album and tour in 2023
From this moment on, Shania Twain fans have something to look forward to. The Canadian country superstar will drop a new album in February, before embarking on a tour in April.
Queen of Me will be country star's 6th full-length original album
Queen of Me will be her sixth full-length original album, and her first since 2017's Now.
The Queen of Me Tour will begin in Spokane, Wash., and includes stops across Canada.
It's been a big year for Twain.
Twain recently wrapped up a Las Vegas residency and dropped a new single, Waking Up Dreaming.
WATCH | Twain talks with CBC's Q:
