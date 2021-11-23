Skip to Main Content
Shania Twain to headline Boots and Hearts music fest in 2022

Organizers say Twain takes the mainstage Aug. 7, when she'll cap an all-Canadian, all-female lineup of country music performances at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Ontario-bred hitmaker will top a lineup that also includes Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line

In this photo, Shania Twain attends an event for the American Heart Association on Feb. 5, 2020 in New York City. The country music superstar has been announced as the headliner of next summer's Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ont. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association)

Country music superstar Shania Twain will headline next summer's Boots and Hearts Music Festival.

The festival's producer, Republic Live, says the Ontario-bred hitmaker tops a lineup that also includes Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line.

The camping and country music festival is set to take place Aug. 4 to 7, 2022, at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont. This will mark the return of one of the province's biggest music festivals after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Organizers say Twain takes the main stage Aug. 7, when she'll cap an all-Canadian, all-female lineup of performances.

Hunt heads to the main stage Aug. 5 after performing on the fest's side stage in 2014, while Florida Georgia Line returns for the third time Aug. 6 following headlining appearances in 2015 and 2018.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Lindsay Ell are also confirmed to perform. The full line up will be announced in the New Year.

