Marvel's Shang-Chi drops first trailer for Simu Liu's birthday

On Monday, Disney and Marvel Studios released the first trailer and poster for the upcoming martial arts epic Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The film stars Canadian actor and Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu, while the trailer itself was released to coincide with Liu's birthday.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton — who previously made the dramas Short Term 12 and Just Mercy — Shang-Chi is slated to release on Sept. 3 , 2021. It was originally scheduled to open earlier in July, but was delayed due to COVID-19 theatre closures.

The film will also mark Liu's first major starring film role, as he leads a cast including Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh.

Happy Birthday! Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and experience it only in theaters September 3.

Shang-Chi will be the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to centre on an Asian lead, a responsibility that Liu said comes with serious pressure.

"It was very clear and very important to [Cretton] that I go in feeling as free as possible. Because I think it's very normal to feel nervous and it's very normal to feel like you want to do a really good job," Liu said in a 2020 interview with CBC.

"...He really helped me realize that, as much as you can put pressure on yourself, in any other time of the day when you're on set and you're ready to work, you've got to just throw it all away and be free."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will follow the titular hero, a peace-loving master of kung fu, as he is "drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization." Marvel Studios revealed last year that it would feature the villain the Mandarin, who had a role in the previous Iron Man trilogy.