Court confirms 2-day preliminary hearing for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
Entertainment

An Ontario court has confirmed the preliminary hearing will be held in July in the sex assault case of Hedley lead singer Jacob Hoggard.

Singer charged last summer with 2 counts sexual assault causing bodily harm, 1 count sexual interference

The Canadian Press ·
An Ontario court has confirmed a two-day preliminary hearing for Jacob Hoggard is set for July 11 and 12. (Hannah Yoon/Canadian Press)

An Ontario court has confirmed a two-day preliminary hearing will be held in July in the sex assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.

Toronto police arrested Hoggard last summer and charged him with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

Police say the charges relate to three different incidents involving a girl under the age of 16 and a woman that allegedly took place in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard has previously denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he acted in a way that objectifies women. Allegations of sexual misconduct emerged before the charges were laid, which prompted Hedley to go on an indefinite hiatus.

During a brief hearing Monday, the court confirmed that the preliminary hearing is set for July 11 and 12.

