Scott Pilgrim to return as Netflix anime, with original cast reprising their roles

Toronto's favourite problematic dork will live to fight another seven evil exes.

Netflix is bringing Scott Pilgrim back to life, this time as an anime, with characters voiced by the same cast as the 2010 movie.

The film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, which became a cult hit, was based on the series of graphic novels by Canadian writer-illustrator Bryan Lee O'Malley.

It follows Scott, a hapless Toronto musician, as he tries to win the love of an Amazon courier by battling her seven former partners.

This is beyond flattering, but not only is it already written, but it’s well into production as we tweet. Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley has written the whole thing with fellow producer & show runner BenDavid Grabinski. I think you will enjoy the new adventures. (Don’t die) —@edgarwright

Netflix says Canadian actor Michael Cera will reprise the titular role alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Brie Larson and Kieran Culkin.

Edgar Wright, who directed the original film and is creating the new show Scott Pilgrim, says the series will expand on the existing universe. Responding to a tweet from Canadian filmmaker Chandler Levack, Wright said the anime is "well into production."