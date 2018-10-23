Amy Schumer mixes politics with pregnancy revelation

Amy Schumer took the long way around to announce she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting a baby.

The comedian and actress broke her baby news Monday on the Instagram stories of friend and journalist Jessica Yellin.

Yellin, of the site NewsNotNoise.org, showed at the end of a list of Schumer's recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates the line: "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer."

Schumer is known for her liberal politics: She was recently arrested protesting the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Schumer, seen after being detained alongside others protesting the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington earlier this month, is known for being outspoken about politics. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE)

The 37-year-old actor made her film debut in the 2015 film Trainwreck and starred this year in the movie I Feel Pretty.

Schumer married Fischer, a chef, in February.