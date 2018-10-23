Amy Schumer mixes politics with pregnancy revelation
Amy Schumer took the long way around to announce she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting a baby.
Friend's post reveals Schumer's picks for upcoming U.S. midterm elections... and more
The comedian and actress broke her baby news Monday on the Instagram stories of friend and journalist Jessica Yellin.
Yellin, of the site NewsNotNoise.org, showed at the end of a list of Schumer's recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates the line: "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer."
Schumer is known for her liberal politics: She was recently arrested protesting the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 37-year-old actor made her film debut in the 2015 film Trainwreck and starred this year in the movie I Feel Pretty.
Schumer married Fischer, a chef, in February.