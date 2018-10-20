Skip to Main Content
Amy Schumer passes on Super Bowl ads in support of Colin Kaepernick

Amy Schumer says she's sitting out Super Bowl commercials in support of Colin Kaepernick and his take-a-knee protest against racism.

In lengthy social media post, comedian says more players should take a knee

Amy Schumer says she's taking a pass on Super Bowl commercials this year in support of Colin Kaepernick and his take-a-knee protest against racism. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press)

Amy Schumer says don't look for her in a Super Bowl commercial this time around. She's sitting this one out in support of Colin Kaepernick and his take-a-knee protest against racism.

The comedian and actress explained her stance at length Friday on Instagram, challenging white NFL players to kneel as well. Addressing them directly, she wrote: "Otherwise how are you not complicit?"

Schumer says she told her team she wouldn't appear in any ads for the big game. She says she realizes it might sound like a privileged sacrifice but "it's all I got."

Diddy, Jessica Seinfeld and Christie Brinkley offered support in comments.

In 2016, Schumer appeared with Seth Rogen in a political-themed campaign for Bud Light, "Raise One to Right Now," during Super Bowl 50.

