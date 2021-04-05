Catherine O'Hara adds to awards haul with SAG win for Schitt's Creek
Cast of CBC show also wins best comedy ensemble
Catherine O'Hara has earned more accolades for her portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek, capturing the Screen Actors Guild award for best female actor in a comedy on Sunday.
The cast of the Canadian show, which was co-created by Eugene and Dan Levy, also won the SAG award for best comedy ensemble.
O'Hara, who also won a Golden Globe for her performance, thanked her co-stars and the series' writers during her virtual acceptance speech.
"I share this with Annie Murphy. I'm flattered anyone might believe I could be her mother. Annie is a beautiful soul," she said.
Positively pleased to congratulate <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CatherineOHara?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CatherineOHara</a> on this outstanding performance ✨ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sagawards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sagawards</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SchittsCreek?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@schittscreek</a> <a href="https://t.co/NKeJcu7tDi">pic.twitter.com/NKeJcu7tDi</a>—@SAGawards
Schitt's Creek, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April. The Ontario-shot show also won the Golden Globe for best TV comedy in February and swept the comedy category at the Emmy Awards last fall.
"Thank you to all who voted for us, what a way to say goodbye, and thank you so much," Dan Levy said while accepting the ensemble award.
Celebratory fruit wine on us at the Café Tropical! Congratulations to the ensemble of <a href="https://twitter.com/SchittsCreek?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SchittsCreek</a> 🥂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sagawards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sagawards</a> <a href="https://t.co/bU2iQpmQNK">pic.twitter.com/bU2iQpmQNK</a>—@SAGawards
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?