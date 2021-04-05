Catherine O'Hara adds to awards haul with SAG win for Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara has earned more accolades for her portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek, capturing the Screen Actors Guild award for best female actor in a comedy on Sunday.

The cast of the Canadian show, which was co-created by Eugene and Dan Levy, also won the SAG award for best comedy ensemble.

O'Hara, who also won a Golden Globe for her performance, thanked her co-stars and the series' writers during her virtual acceptance speech.

"I share this with Annie Murphy. I'm flattered anyone might believe I could be her mother. Annie is a beautiful soul," she said.

Positively pleased to congratulate <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CatherineOHara?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CatherineOHara</a> on this outstanding performance ✨ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sagawards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sagawards</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SchittsCreek?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@schittscreek</a> <a href="https://t.co/NKeJcu7tDi">pic.twitter.com/NKeJcu7tDi</a> —@SAGawards

Schitt's Creek, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April. The Ontario-shot show also won the Golden Globe for best TV comedy in February and swept the comedy category at the Emmy Awards last fall.

"Thank you to all who voted for us, what a way to say goodbye, and thank you so much," Dan Levy said while accepting the ensemble award.