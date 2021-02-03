Schitt's Creek set up for another possible sweep at Golden Globes

After winning in all seven major Emmy Awards comedy categories last fall, Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek has landed five Golden Globe nominations, including best TV musical or comedy series.

As with the Emmys, all four leads of the Ontario-shot show have also snagged acting nominations for the Golden Globes.

Toronto-born Catherine O'Hara is up for her starring role as matriarch Moira Rose, alongside series co-creator Eugene Levy of Hamilton, who plays her husband, Johnny.

Also nominated is Toronto-raised series co-creator and showrunner Daniel Levy for his supporting acting role as their son, alongside Ottawa-born Annie Murphy as their daughter.

Thinking of all of the amazingly talented people who helped make this show. Y’did good, team! xo <a href="https://t.co/afKBcVKiEf">https://t.co/afKBcVKiEf</a> —@danjlevy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April.

It became a pop-culture phenomenon with its look at a family that lost its fortune and had to live in a motel in a small town.

Schitt's Creek has some stiff competition for best comedy at the Golden Globes. Other nominees are: Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, The Great and Ted Lasso.

Other Canadian Emmy nominees this year include New Brunswick-born Donald Sutherland for playing the powerful patriarch on the HBO miniseries The Undoing.

Netflix reigns

Netflix dominated the nominations, with The Crown getting the most nods of any television series. Six in total, including best series, drama, and acting nods for Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor.

Ozark received four nominations, and The Queen's Gambit was given two nods, adding to the online streaming service's total 42 nominations.

The Netflix film Mank received six nominations, garnering the most in the film categories. The film is about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, and it has been nominated in the categories of best film, drama; best actor for Gary Oldman; best director for David Fincher, best supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried; best score; and best screenplay for Jack Fincher. The director's father wrote the script before dying in 2003.

In this image released by Netflix, Olivia Colman portrays Queen Elizabeth II in a scene from 'The Crown.' Colman was nominated for best television actress, drama series. The Crown was nominated in six categories at the 2021 Golden Globes. (Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix via The Associated Press)

Female directors recognized

A year after fielding no female nominees for best director — or best feature film nomination for any movie directed by a woman — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) nominated more female filmmakers than it has before.

Regina King (One Night in Miami), Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) were all nominated for best director, alongside Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7) and Fincher.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be handed out Feb. 28 in a ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.