What the Schitt's Creek cast is working on now

After six seasons, an explosion of popularity abroad, and now a historic sweep of the comedy awards at the Emmys, Schitt's Creek has cemented its place as a TV legend. Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy all won for their performances, while the show itself took home top comedy of the year.

Despite the accolades, all good things must end. The finale aired more than five months ago already, and cast members are now moving on.

Here's what they're working on now and where you can see them next.

Daniel Levy (David Rose)

Actor, director and writer Daniel Levy signed a three-year deal with Disney's ABC Studios last September. The contract has Levy developing and producing scripts for the studio. (The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment/The Associated Press)

As director, writer, producer and actor, Daniel Levy truly got Schitt's Creek done, but he's not done working yet.

Late last year, Levy signed a deal with Disney's ABC Studios, coming on to develop and produce scripts for a three-year period.

He is also set to appear in the upcoming romantic comedy Happiest Season, alongside Kristen Stewart, Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza. The movie follows Stewart as Abby, who is planning on proposing to her girlfriend, but has to deal with her conservative parents' response. Levy plays a character in a supporting role.

It is currently scheduled to premiere in November.

And while he did not actually confirm anything, backstage at the Emmys Levy did speak about the possibility of a movie to follow the events of the Schitt's Creek.

"If there is an idea [for a movie] that ever pops into my head worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point," he said. "Because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye. So fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads at some point."

Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose)

Eugene Levy may have taken home the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, but he doesn't have many public projects lined up. His next confirmed role is in the animated short The Beast, Heroes of the Wildlife. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Eugene Levy's first nomination — and win — at the Emmys was nearly 40 years ago, and that was already a decade into his career. The actor and writer has an impressive list of credits already, though it's unclear what he'll be working on next.

The only officially announced title for Levy is the animated short The Beast, Heroes of the Wildfire. Partly produced by comedian Tom Green and starring Michael J. Fox, Bill Burr, Norm MacDonald, Howie Mandel and Schitt's Creek co-star Catherine O'Hara, it is an eminently Canadian production about the wildfire evacuations of Fort McMurray, Alta.

Catherine O'Hara (Moira Rose)

Catherine O'Hara, who took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series on Sunday, is slated to appear in two upcoming animated projects. (Pop TV/The Associated Press)

O'Hara has a similarly bare schedule, though just as many credits as Levy in her back pocket. The two actually won their first Emmy together in 1982 for outstanding writing in a variety or music program for their work on sketch comedy series SCTV.

In the future, O'Hara is slated to appear in another animated feature, Extinct, as well as Heroes of the Wildfire .

She will star in Extinct alongside Adam DeVine, Ken Jeong, Jim Jeffries and Steve Aoki. The movie is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose)

Annie Murphy, who played Alexis Rose in Schitt's Creek, will next appear in AMC's upcoming series Kevin Can F*** Himself. (The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment/The Associated Press)

Murphy will next appear in the AMC Studios dark comedy Kevin Can F*** Himself, as a sitcom wife rebelling against the world she finds herself in, who "escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life."

It's a subtle nod to cancelled CBS show Kevin Can Wait, which infamously killed off lead actor Kevin James's wife Donna (played by Erinn Hayes), so he could be matched with Leah Remini. Prior to Kevin Can Wait, James and Remini were an onscreen couple in the long-running series King of Queens.

There is currently no premiere date for Kevin Can F*** Himself.

Noah Reid (Patrick Brewer)

Actor turned musician Noah Reid released his sophomore album, Gemini, earlier this year, though had to cancel a subsequent tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. (CBC)

Reid began shifting focus from working as an actor to a musician last year and released his sophomore folk album Gemini in May. Pandemic closures forced him to cancel a subsequent tour. Reid took time off from professional pursuits and got married.

"[E]ven in the hardest times, there is so much to be thankful for," Reid wrote in Hello Magazine's Pandemic Diaries series. "For everything it has taken away, 2020 has given me some magical, life-changing moments."

Sarah Levy (Twyla Sands)

Sarah Levy will appear in upcoming Syfy horror series Surrealtors alongside Schitt's Creek co-star Tim Rozon. Levy's character will work as a realtor who sells haunted and possessed homes. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sarah Levy, who played Twyla Sands, will appear alongside another Schitt's Creek alum in an upcoming Syfy show. Levy and Tim Rozon (Mutt Schitt) have both been cast in The Surrealtor, a horror series about a team of realtors who sell haunted and possessed homes.

Production on the show began mid-September, shooting in Newfoundland.

Karen Robinson (Ronnie Lee)

Karen Robinson appears in an episode of Schitt's Creek as Ronnie Lee. Robinson will next turn up in CBC's Lady Dicks, which began production earlier this month. (Pop TV)

Karen Robinson, who played Ronnie Lee, will stick with CBC for the upcoming comedy Lady Dicks. The buddy-cop project stars Baroness von Sketch Show's Meredith MacNeil and Orange is The New Black's Adrienne C. Moore as "two radically different female detectives in their early 40s."

Production on the show began in September, with filming taking place in Ontario.