Sarah Palin claims Sacha Baron Cohen duped her for Showtime series

The former Republican vice presidential candidate says she fell victim to British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during an interview for his upcoming Showtime series, "Who Is America?"

The Associated Press ·
Former U.S. vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a rally in Montgomery, Ala., in this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo. Palin says she fell victim to a ruse by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during an interview for his upcoming Showtime series, Who Is America? (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

Sarah Palin says she was "duped."

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the former Alaska governor wrote she and one of her daughters travelled across the country for what she thought was a legitimate interview. But she says Cohen had "heavily disguised himself" as a disabled U.S. veteran in a wheelchair.

Sacha Baron Cohen, left, and Isla Fisher arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. ( Evan Agostini/Associated Press)

Palin says she sat through what she called a long interview full of "Hollywoodism's (sic) disrespect and sarcasm" before she walked out.

She is challenging Cohen and Showtime to donate proceeds from the show to a veterans' charity.

Emails seeking comments from Cohen and Showtime have not been returned.

The show premieres on Sunday.
