Trump lip-sync star Sarah Cooper gets Netflix special
Show to include 'vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class'
Sarah Cooper, whose lip-sync parodies of U.S. President Donald Trump are an online sensation, is coming to Netflix with a variety special.
Everything's Fine, starring the writer and comedian, will debut this fall, the streaming service said Wednesday.
Cooper is working with heavyweight talent on the special: Maya Rudolph is the executive producer and Nastasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) is directing.
The show will include "vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects," Netflix
said, with guest performers taking part in short interviews, sketches and "more shenanigans."
In her early satirical Trump video "How to Medical," an expressive Cooper silently mouthed along to the president's musings about the possibilities of sunlight and disinfectant as coronavirus antidotes.
Cooper has found fame with her videos on TikTok,Twitter and YouTube mocking Trump. Her comedic how-to books include 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings.
