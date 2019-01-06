Skip to Main Content
Canadian Sandra Oh wins best actress in a drama TV series at Golden Globes

Sandra Oh has won the Golden Globe for best TV drama actress for her role in Killing Eve, giving an emotional tribute to her parents.

Oh, who is co-hosting the awards, won for her work in the BBC America show Killing Eve

Sandra Oh arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/InvisionAssociated Press)

The actress thanked her parents, who were in the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom Sunday night to watch Oh win her second Golden Globe Award, and also co-host the ceremony.

She won her first Globe in 2006 for Grey's Anatomy. In BBC America's Killing Eve, she plays a British operative who becomes obsessed with an international assassin.

The actress thanked her parents in two languages Sunday night.

Oh had already grown emotional early in the evening when she gave tribute to the show's diverse set of nominees during the opening monologue.

