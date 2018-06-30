Adam Sandler makes surprise cameo in Montreal couple's wedding photos

Skip to Main Content
A pair of Montreal newlyweds shared their wedding day with an extra special guest when actor Adam Sandler dropped by to make a surprise cameo in their photoshoot.

Actor Adam Sandler made a cameo in a Montreal couple's wedding photoshoot on Sunday. (Sana Belgot from Mlle Sana Photography/Canadian Press)

Photographer Sana Belgot says she was taking shots of the couple on the stairs of a hotel Sunday when the bride spotted Sandler and gave him an excited wave. Belgot says Sandler walked over to congratulate the happy couple, hamming it up for the camera to the delight of the soon-to-be spouses.

One photo shows a moustached Sandler, wearing a T-shirt and shorts, throwing up two peace signs as he poses between the bride and groom in their wedding best.

Belgot says the couple asked Sandler to stick around for the ceremony, but he politely declined the last-minute invitation.

She says the now-married Alexandra Steinberg and Kevin Goldstein, both of whom are Sandler fans, were thrilled to celebrate their big day with the famed comedian.

