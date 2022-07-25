Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Samantha Bee's late night show cancelled at TBS after seven seasons

Toronto native Samantha Bee's late-night show has been cancelled by TBS. Bee tweeted that Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which began its seven-season run in 2016, won't return this fall.

The Canadian Press ·
Comedian Samantha Bee at the 72nd Writers Guild Awards in February 2020 in New York City. The Toronto native tweeted Monday that her late-night show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, had been cancelled by TBS. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, East)

Bee tweeted that Full Frontal with Samantha Bee won't return to the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned station this fall.

The show, which aired on CTV Comedy Channel in Canada, began its seven-season run in 2016.

Bee has been nominated for 18 Emmys, including a nod in the outstanding short form non-fiction or reality series category this year for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night.

She won outstanding writing for a variety special in 2017 for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Spokespeople for TBS and the show's production company, Jax Media, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

