Samantha Bee's late night show cancelled at TBS after seven seasons

Toronto native Samantha Bee's late-night talk show has been cancelled by TBS.

Bee tweeted that Full Frontal with Samantha Bee won't return to the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned station this fall.

The show, which aired on CTV Comedy Channel in Canada, began its seven-season run in 2016.

Bee has been nominated for 18 Emmys, including a nod in the outstanding short form non-fiction or reality series category this year for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night.

After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang. —@FullFrontalSamB

She won outstanding writing for a variety special in 2017 for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Spokespeople for TBS and the show's production company, Jax Media, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.