English pop star Sam Smith comes out as non-binary

English singer Sam Smith has come out as non-binary — declaring a preference for the pronouns "they" and "them" — after what the pop star called a "lifetime of being at war with my gender."

"I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out," Smith, 27, wrote on Twitter and Instagram on Friday.

The Too Good at Goodbyes singer was met with thousands of mostly supportive comments, along with some detractors who questioned the need to change pronouns, an increasingly common practice both within and outside of the LGBTQ community.

Smith said they were excited and privileged for the support, adding that they've been "very nervous" about the announcement because they "care too much about what people think." Smith said they finally decided to go for it.

"Love you all," Smith wrote on Twitter, adding they're scared "but feeling super free right now. Be kind."

Smith said they remain a work in progress.

I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. —@samsmith

"P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can't wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open."

Smith won an Oscar in 2016 for the song Writing's on the Wall, from the James Bond thriller Spectre.

They received global attention by winning a Grammy for best new artist in 2014, following up with a Grammy for record of the year in 2015 for Stay With Me.