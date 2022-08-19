Rally for author Salman Rushdie draws hundreds of supporters in New York

Following the stabbing attack on novelist Salman Rushdie on Aug. 12, writers gathered at the New York City Library to voice their support for him and for freedom of speech.

Friends and fellow authors spoke out on Salman Rushdie's behalf during a rally Friday on the steps of the main branch of the New York Public Library, one week after he was attacked onstage in western New York state and hospitalized with stab wounds.

Rushdie's condition has improved, and, according to his literary agent, he has been removed from a ventilator.

Jeffrey Eugenides, Tina Brown and Kiran Desai were among those who shared wishes for a full recovery, told stories about Rushdie as an inspiration and defender of free expression, and read passages from his books, essays and speeches, including from The Satanic Verses, the 1988 novel that was condemned by some Muslims as blasphemous.

Rushdie spent years in hiding after Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 edict, a fatwa, calling for his death, but had travelled freely over the past two decades.

'Champion of words and of writers'

The hour-long "Stand with Salman" gathering was presented in part by the library, by Rushdie's publisher, Penguin Random House, and by the literary and human rights organization PEN America.

Hundreds were in attendance, many affiliated with PEN, of which the 75-year-old Rushdie is a former president.

The "Stand with Salman" event was held a week after author Salman Rushdie was attacked on a lecture stage in western New York. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

"He's been a constant, indefatigable champion of words and of writers attacked for the purported crime of their work," said the day's first speaker, PEN CEO Suzanne Nossel.

"Today, we will celebrate Salman for what he has endured, but even more importantly, because of what he has engendered — the stories, characters, metaphors and images he has given to the world."

The rally did not include any new words from Rushdie, but Nossel said the author was aware of the event and even made suggestions for what to read.

Rushdie's son Zafar Rushdie, who has been with his father, tweeted that "it was great to see a crowd gathered" outside the library.

"Stand with Salman" took place the day after a judge in Mayville, N.Y., denied bail to 24-year-old Hadi Matar, who has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault.

Other readers at the event included the author and journalist Gay Talese, author and former PEN president Andrew Solomon, and the poet, lawyer and activist Reginald Dwayne Betts.

'The world we used to live in'

Actor Aasif Mandvi read from Rushdie's upcoming novel, Victory City, which Rushdie had completed before the attack and includes the passage "I myself am nothing now. All that remains is the city of words. Words are the only victors."

NYPD officers stand guard as people gather at the steps of the New York Public Library to show support for Salman Rushdie on Friday. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Eugenides, whose novels include the Pulitzer Prize-winning Middlesex, remembered traveling to London in the early 1980s. Eugenides was 20, and Rushdie's breakthrough novel Midnight's Children had recently been published. He knew Rushdie lived there and decided he wanted to meet him. It was years before The Satanic Verses was published, and Eugenides found his name and address in the phone book.

"I took the Tube out to his house. As it turned out, Salman wasn't at home; he was in Italy, vacationing," said Eugenides, who was greeted by Rushdie's then-mother-in-law and then left a note for the author.

"That was the world we used to live in," Eugenides added.