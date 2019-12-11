Parasite, Jojo Rabbit get boost with SAG nominations

Scarlett Johansson received two individual nominations, Parasite scored a best ensemble nod and both The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood solidified their Oscar-favourite status with nominations announced Wednesday for the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards are one of the most closely watched Academy Awards bellwethers because, historically, a best ensemble nomination from the actors is usually a prerequisite for any best-picture contender's resumé.

On Wednesday, the actors guild, as expected, nominated Martin Scorsese's Netflix opus and Quentin Tarantino's Hollywood fable for best ensemble, along with a pair of individual acting nods: Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman and Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time.

The Irishman received a best film ensemble nod, while Al Pacino, centre left, and Joe Pesci, not pictured here, were singled out for supporting actor nominations. (Netflix)

Each film also added stunt ensemble nominations, giving The Irishman and Once Upon a Time a co-leading four nominations.

But its other choices were less predictable.

The SAGs went for Taika Waititi's Nazi Germany coming-of-age tale Jojo Rabbit, Jay Roach's Fox News docudrama Bombshell and Bong Joon Ho's class satire Parasite.

Sam Rockwell, from left, Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis appear in a scene Nazi Germany satire and coming-of-age film Jojo Rabbit. (Larry Horricks/Fox Searchlight Pictures/AP)

Parasite, a much-praised Korean film, became only the second foreign language film to be nominated for the SAGs' top award. Only Life Is Beautiful managed to do so before.

Notably missing out on the best ensemble nomination was Noah Baumbach's divorce drama Marriage Story, which on Monday led the Golden Globe nominations with six nods. It still came away with acting nods for its leads, Adam Driver and Johansson and Laura Dern for best supporting actress. Johansson was nominated in that category as well for her performance in Jojo Rabbit.

Recently, a SAG ensemble nomination hasn't been quite as vital for a best-picture winner at the Oscars. The last two winners, Green Book and The Shape of Water, managed the feat without a nod for the screen actors' top award.

But before that, it had been two decades before the SAG Awards didn't help predict the eventual best-picture winner.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned multiple nominations, including best comedy ensemble and acting nods for Rachel Brosnahan, left, and Alex Borstein. (Amazon Studios/Associated Press)

In the television categories, nominations were spread out to a wide swath of productions, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Chernobyl, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method, Stranger Things and Game of Thrones among those nabbing multiple nominations.

Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek also landed two nods: best comedy series ensemble and best actress in a comedy series for Catherine O'Hara.

The SAG Awards will be presented Jan. 19 and broadcast live on TNT and TBS.

Catherine O'Hara scored a best actress in a comedy nominations for her role as Rose family matriarch Moira in Schitt's Creek. (CBC)

A list of the nominees for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:

Life achievement award: Robert De Niro

MOVIES

Actor : Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari; Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; Adam Driver, Marriage Story; Taron Egerton, Rocketman; Joaquin Phoenix, Joker.

: Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari; Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; Adam Driver, Marriage Story; Taron Egerton, Rocketman; Joaquin Phoenix, Joker. Actress : Cynthia Erivo, Harriet; Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story; Lupita Nyong'o, Us; Charlize Theron, Bombshell; Renee Zellweger, Judy.

: Cynthia Erivo, Harriet; Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story; Lupita Nyong'o, Us; Charlize Theron, Bombshell; Renee Zellweger, Judy. Supporting actor : Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy; Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; Al Pacino, The Irishman; Joe Pesci, The Irishman; Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

: Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy; Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; Al Pacino, The Irishman; Joe Pesci, The Irishman; Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Supporting actress : Laura Dern, Marriage Story; Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit; Nicole Kidman, Bombshell; Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers; Margot Robbie, Bombshell.

: Laura Dern, Marriage Story; Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit; Nicole Kidman, Bombshell; Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers; Margot Robbie, Bombshell. Cast: Bombshell; The Irishman; Jojo Rabbit; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; Parasite.

TELEVISION