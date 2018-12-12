A Star Is Born led nominations for the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards with four nods including best ensemble on Wednesday, firmly establishing Bradley Cooper's romantic revival as this year's Academy Awards front runner.

In nominations announced in West Hollywood, Calif., the actors guild — one of the most predictive bellwethers of the Oscars — threw cold water on the awards campaigns of numerous contenders while elevating others. But A Star Is Born fared the best of all, landing nominations for Cooper (best male actor), Lady Gaga (best female actor) and Sam Elliott (best supporting male actor).

The other nominees for the group's top award, best ensemble, were: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, BlacKkKlansman and Crazy Rich Asians.

BlacKkKlansman earned a number of nods, including for actors Adam Driver, left, and John David Washington. (David Lee/Focus Features/Associated Press)

That category is the most closely watched because only once in the last two decades has the eventual Oscars best picture winner not been nominated for best ensemble at the SAG Awards. The one aberration, though, was last year, when Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water overcame the SAG omission on its way to winning best picture.

Unless a new trend is forming, that's worrisome news for Oscar hopefuls like Vice, Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic (which led last week's Golden Globe nominations); Alfonso Cuaron's Netflix drama Roma (the overwhelming choice of critics groups); and the 1962 road trip Green Book.

Vice still scored SAG nods for Christian Bale and Amy Adams, just as Green Book won nominations for Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.

Green Book co-stars Viggo Mortensen, left, and Mahershala Ali are also SAG Award acting nominees. (TIFF)

But Roma was shut out entirely, as was Damien Chazelle's Neil Armstrong drama First Man and Barry Jenkins' Harlem love story If Beale Street Could Talk. Most expected Regina King of Beale Street to be among the supporting female actor nominees.

Instead, Wednesday's nominations gave an unlikely boost to Bohemian Rhapsody, the Freddie Mercury biopic that has been a hit with audiences but was slammed by critics.

Despite being widely viewed as a riveting one-man show by Rami Malek, the film ended up nominated for its ensemble cast. Malek was also nominated for best actor.

Starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Bohemian Rhapsody got blasted by critics, but earned notice from the Screen Actors Guild. (Fox)

The screen actors appeared to favour big ticket sellers over smaller independent ensembles.

Ryan Coogler's comic-book sensation Black Panther also landed a nomination for its stunt ensemble team. Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman scored nods for both John David Washington and Adam Driver.

Box office blockbuster Black Panther, whose ensemble cast included Lupita Nyong'o, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright, earned a nomination for best film ensemble. (Disney/Associated Press)

Crazy Rich Asians co-star Awkwafina, a presenter Wednesday morning with Laverne Cox of Orange is the New Black, has the unusual pleasure of announcing the hit romantic comedy's ensemble nomination.

"It was all me," she joked.

Awkwafina, right, reacts as Crazy Rich Asians is unveiled as a SAG Awards nominee for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. The actor-comedian, who appeared in the hit film, joined Laverne Cox in announcing this year's contenders. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

Yorgos Lanthimos' period romp The Favourite failed to crack best ensemble, but its three leads — Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone — were all nominated, as expected. Stone added a second nod for her performance in the Netflix miniseries Maniac.

Emily Blunt also scored two nominations herself: one for her lead performance in Mary Poppins Returns and one for her supporting role in A Quiet Place. The other best female performance nominees alongside Blunt, Lady Gaga and Colman were Glenn Close (The Wife) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Blunt's nomination for A Quiet Place was among the nominations' many surprises, as was Margot Robbie's supporting turn as Queen Elizabeth in Mary Queen of Scots.

Emily Blunt picked up a pair of nominations for her roles in Mary Poppins Returns, seen here, and The Quiet Place. (Disney/Associated Press)

Timothé​e Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) scored his second straight SAG nomination for his supporting performance in the addiction drama Beautiful Boy. Rounding out the category alongside Ali, Driver and Elliott was Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Usually, about 15 of the SAG's 20 individual acting nominees line up exactly with the eventual Oscar field.

In television categories, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark led with four nominations each. Barry, GLOW, The Handmaid's Tale and The Kominsky Method trailed close behind with three nominations each.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring Rachel Brosnahan, tied with Ozark to lead the Screen Actors Guild television nominees, with four each. (Nicole Rivelli/Amazon/Associated Press)

Up for best ensemble in comedy are Atlanta, Barry, GLOW, The Kominsky Method and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. The drama series ensemble nominees went to: The Americans, Better Call Saul, The Haidmaid's Tale, Ozark and This Is Us.

Though Netflix was nearly shut out on the film side (its lone nomination was for the stunt ensemble of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), it dominated the television categories with 15 total nods.

The SAG Awards will be held Jan. 27 and broadcast live by TNT and TBS. This year's show will honour Alan Alda with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

Nominees for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

MOVIES

Actor : Christian Bale, Vice; Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born; Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody; Viggo Mortensen, Green Book; John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman.

: Christian Bale, Vice; Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born; Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody; Viggo Mortensen, Green Book; John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman. Actress : Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns; Glenn Close, The Wife; Olivia Colman, The Favourite; Lady Gaga, A Star is Born; Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

: Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns; Glenn Close, The Wife; Olivia Colman, The Favourite; Lady Gaga, A Star is Born; Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me? Supporting actor : Mahershala Ali, Green Book; Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy; Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman; Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born; Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

: Mahershala Ali, Green Book; Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy; Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman; Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born; Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? Supporting actress : Amy Adams, Vice; Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place; Margot Robbie, Mary, Queen of Scots; Emma Stone, The Favourite; Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

: Amy Adams, Vice; Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place; Margot Robbie, Mary, Queen of Scots; Emma Stone, The Favourite; Rachel Weisz, The Favourite Cast: A Star is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Rich Asians.

TELEVISION