Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession lead SAG Award nominations

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday heaped nominations on Oppenheimer, Barbie and American Fiction, while snubbing Leonardo DiCaprio for best male actor.

Just as they were at the Golden Globes, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer were again the lead nominees. Each film picked up four nods including best ensemble. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were nominated for their performances in Barbie, while Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt received nods for Oppenheimer.

Cord Jefferson's American Fiction got the biggest momentum boost, landing three nods: best ensemble, Jeffrey Wright for best male actor and Sterling K. Brown for supporting male actor.

Along with those three films, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Blitz Bazawule's The Color Purple were nominated for best ensemble, the guild's top award.

Poor Things, DiCaprio among notable snubs

Most notably left out of that group was Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things, which on Sunday won best comedy/musical at the Golden Globes. The film's star, Emma Stone, was nominated for best actress while Willem Dafoe (but not Mark Ruffalo) was nominated for best supporting male actor.

WATCH | How films like Poor Things are bucking the trend of less sex onscreen: Why you’re seeing less sex on screen Duration 2:13 Fewer films are using sex scenes to lure in audiences, partly because younger viewers say depictions of sex and romance aren't needed in movies. But some directors are bucking that trend.

But those were far from the only snubs. Nominated for best actor were Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction). DiCaprio had long been seen as a presumed nominee for his performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Lily Gladstone was among the best actress nominees.

Todd Haynes's May December was completely shut out. Charles Melton was expected to be among the supporting male actors. And neither Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall) or Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple) scored individual nominations.

The nominations were announced Wednesday by Issa Rae, who co-starred in both Barbie and American Fiction, and Kumail Nanjiani on Instagram Live.

Oscar bellwether follows strike action

This year's SAG Awards follow a gruelling 118-day strike by the actors guild SAG-AFTRA that put Hollywood in a months-long battle over its future. Pay in the streaming era and artificial intelligence were top issues.

The SAG Awards are closely watched as an Oscar bellwether. Their picks don't always align exactly with those of the film academy, but seldom is a best-picture or acting winner not nominated first by SAG. That means any best-picture hopes for films like Poor Things just took a hit.

The last two best-ensemble winners — Everything Everywhere All at Once and CODA — went on to win best picture at the Oscars.

In the television categories, Succession led the pack with five nominations, while the two shows it nearly swept the Golden Globes alongside, The Bear and Beef, received four and three respectively. Ted Lasso also received four nominations, while Barry received three.

The SAG Awards will take place Feb. 24 at the Shine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Netflix will live stream the ceremony for the first time. Last year's awards were streamed on Netflix's YouTube account.

The show will mark one of Netflix's most notable forays into live programming. The streamer, which has for years been an awards season force, will be first to play host, too, in the runup to the Academy Awards in March.

Barbra Streisand will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.