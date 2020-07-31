Ryan Reynolds launches training program to boost inclusivity on his next film

Ryan Reynolds is using his Hollywood superstar status to launch an on-set film production inclusivity program for marginalized communities.

The Vancouver-born Deadpool actor announced plans on Friday for the Group Effort Initiative, which will recruit 10 to 20 trainees from Black, Indigenous and "all other marginalized communities" to work alongside experienced professionals on his next movie.

Reynolds didn't name the film in a video posted on social media, but he confirmed the production is slated to begin shooting this fall, in partnership with Netflix and SkyDance.

The Group Effort Initiative is designed to invest in the talent and creativity of any and all under-represented communities who’ve felt this industry didn’t have room for their dreams. To register yourself, go to: <a href="https://t.co/DXMM9VuPhL">https://t.co/DXMM9VuPhL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GroupEffort?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GroupEffort</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MaximumEffort?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MaximumEffort</a> <a href="https://t.co/TJ0FGUMe2l">pic.twitter.com/TJ0FGUMe2l</a> —@VancityReynolds

The actor says expenses for the trainees including pay, housing and travel will come out of his salary.

The Group Effort Initiative will operate through a wing of the actor's Maximum Effort production company.

Reynolds called on others "with the privilege that I'm lucky enough to experience" to join his effort to expand diversity and inclusivity in the film industry.

Interested applicants can visit the Group Initiative website to apply and receive future updates.