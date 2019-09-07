Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, jailed in Russia, is among 35 Ukrainians who will be transferred from Moscow to Kyiv as part of a prisoner exchanges on Saturday, his lawyer said.

Sentsov's lawyer Mark Feygin also said on social media that all 24 Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait last year would also be included in the swap.

The first prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine since 2017 was taking place on Saturday, with planes from each country arriving at each other's capitals to collect inmates, flightradar data showed and Interfax reported.

A Russian court convicted Sentsov last year of conspiring to commit terror attacks and sentenced him to 20 years in prison in what critics called a politically motivated show trial.

The Crimean native was a vocal opponent of Russia's 2014 annexation of the peninsula. Critics dismissed his prosecution as revenge for his pro-Ukrainian position.