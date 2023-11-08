Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Hamas war.

The India-born Kaur said on Instagram that the administration invited her to U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris's Diwali celebration.

She wrote that she won't attend because the U.S. government is funding Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

Kaur said she can't accept an invitation from "an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population."

The war broke out after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel last month, leaving upward of 1,400 people dead, according to Israeli officials.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military response in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry there.