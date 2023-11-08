Content
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House visit, citing U.S. support for Israel amid war in Gaza

Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.

Condemns 'collective punishment of a trapped civilian population'

Canadian poet Rupi Kaur arrives at an event in Los Angeles in March. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/The Associated Press)

The India-born Kaur said on Instagram that the administration invited her to U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris's Diwali celebration.

She wrote that she won't attend because the U.S. government is funding Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

Kaur said she can't accept an invitation from "an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population."

The war broke out after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel last month, leaving upward of 1,400 people dead, according to Israeli officials.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military response in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry there.

