Rudy Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new Borat film

Rudy Giuliani is featured in a new mockumentary by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, in a scene in which the former New York mayor is shown with his hands down his pants. Shot in a New York hotel room in July, the scene — which is part of the sequel to Cohen's hit movie Borat — resulted in Giuliani calling police.

The scene culminates in a moment with Giuliani lying on a bed with his shirt untucked, while an actress posing as a journalist stands nearby.

Giuliani went to the hotel room thinking he was being interviewed about U.S. President Donald Trump's COVID-19 response. In the film, the young woman invites him to the bedroom, which is rigged with hidden cameras.

Giuliani then asks for her phone number and address. He lies back on the bed and has his hands in his pants.

The hotel room scene ends when Baron Cohen, who was disguised as part of the crew, bursts into the room in an outlandish outfit, screaming that the young woman is 15. Up to that point, there is no indication she is underage. The character — Borat's daughter in the movie — is played by actress Maria Bakalova, and is 24 years old according to a birth date listed on IMDb.

WATCH | Borat's outrageous antics continue in latest film

Giuliani had no immediate comment. Though he called police after that encounter, there is no indication an investigation was launched. Giuliani spoke to the New York Post's Page Six column about the incident in July, but did not mention the bedroom aspect of the encounter.

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, who profiled Baron Cohen ahead of the the film's release, tweeted Wednesday about the scene: "It's even wilder than it sounds. Beyond cringe."

Trolling those close to Trump is a central theme of the new Borat film, a sequel to the 2006 mockumentary that saw Baron Cohen's character travel the United States, espousing sexist, racist and anti-Semitic views, and eliciting similar responses from unwitting subjects.

For Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Baron Cohen returns as his alter-ego from Kazakhstan in a plot that involves trying to give his daughter as a gift to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

The closest Borat gets is the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he shouts to Pence that he's brought a woman for him. Dressed in a Donald Trump costume and with Bakalova, slung over his shoulder, Baron Cohen is swiftly escorted out by security.

That leads to a second scheme involving Giuliani that ends up in the hotel room scene.

Giuliani finalized his divorce from his wife of 15 years last December.

Baron Cohen has made a history of poking fun at conservative figures. For his 2018 Showtime series Who Is America, the British comedian got former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney to sign a waterboarding kit. A sketch with former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore involved the comedian administering a "pedophile test." Moore has sued over the encounter.