Royal family releases new photos to mark Prince Louis's christening

Kensington Palace has released family photos of Prince Louis in the arms of his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the baby boy's christening July 9.

Louis was christened in the chapel at St. James's Place July 9

The Associated Press ·
This photo provided by the royal family was taken to mark the christening of Prince Louis in London July 9. Seated, left to right: Prince William; Prince George; Prince Louis; Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge; and Princess Charlotte. Standing, left to right: Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Prince Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. (Matt Holyoak/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Associated Press)

The four official photos were taken at Clarence House in London after Louis was baptized in the chapel at St. James's Palace on July 9.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis together in a garden. Prince Louis' christening gown is a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841. (Matt Holyoak/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Associated Press)

The images, taken by celebrity photographer Matt Holyoak, show Prince William and Kate posing with their three children — Louis, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4 — as well as with their wider family.

The Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince Louis as they pose with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Matt Holyoak/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Associated Press)

One shows Kate in a garden cuddling and gazing down at Louis, dressed in a frilly cream lace royal christening gown — a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841.

Louis was born April 23.

Seated, left to right: Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte. Standing, left to right: Prince Harry; Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles, Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, Pippa Matthews, James Matthews and James Middleton. (Matt Holyoak/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Associated Press)
