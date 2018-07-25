Skip to Main Content
Roseanne Barr sets 1st TV appearance since firing

Roseanne Barr will appear on television for the first time since she was fired from ABC and her namesake show was cancelled.

The Connors, Roseanne spinoff without Barr's involvement, lands fall debut

The Associated Press ·
This week, Roseanne Barr will make her first TV appearance since being fired from her revived namesake sitcom. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press)

Barr will be a guest on the Fox News show Hannity on Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT.

ABC cancelled its successful reboot of Roseanne in May following the star's racist tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a Planet of the Apes actor.

Barr recorded a podcast interview last month in which she said she feels remorse about the tweet.

During the live interview Thursday, she's expected to discuss the tweet as well as President Donald Trump.

ABC said it ordered 10 episodes of a spinoff called The Conners after Barr relinquished any creative or financial participation in it. The network announced this week the show would debut this fall on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

