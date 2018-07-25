Roseanne Barr sets 1st TV appearance since firing

​Roseanne Barr will appear on television for the first time since she was fired from ABC and her namesake show was cancelled.

Barr will be a guest on the Fox News show Hannity on Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT.

ABC cancelled its successful reboot of Roseanne in May following the star's racist tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a Planet of the Apes actor.

Barr recorded a podcast interview last month in which she said she feels remorse about the tweet.

During the live interview Thursday, she's expected to discuss the tweet as well as President Donald Trump.

ABC said it ordered 10 episodes of a spinoff called The Conners after Barr relinquished any creative or financial participation in it. The network announced this week the show would debut this fall on Tuesday, Oct. 16.