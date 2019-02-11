New
Rolling Stones postpone tour so Mick Jagger can get medical treatment
The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so lead singer Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.
75-year-old lead vocalist told by doctors 'he cannot go on tour at this time'
The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors "he cannot go on tour at this time." The band added that Jagger "is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."
No more details about 75-year-old Jagger's condition were provided.
The Stones' No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.
Jagger says in the statement he hates letting the fans down, but he's "looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can."
Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold on to their existing tickets because will be valid for the rescheduled dates.
