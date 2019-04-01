Heart valve replacement surgery is forthcoming for Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who apologized to U.S. and Canadian fans on the weekend for postponing the iconic rockers' forthcoming tour.

Jagger, 75, is set to undergo the treatment in New York, according to Rolling Stone and other media outlets.

The band announced on Saturday that the North American leg of its No Filter tour would be put on hold pending "medical treatment" for lead vocalist Jagger.

"I really hate letting you down like this," Jagger said in a statement.

"I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can."

The North American No Filter tour — set to begin in Miami on April 20 and continue through July — was slated to hit Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on June 29.

Organizers have advised ticketholders to hang on to their existing tickets, which will be valid for rescheduled tour dates.

New dates "will be announced shortly," according to promoters.