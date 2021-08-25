Looking back: Charlie Watts and the Rolling Stones in Canada

As news spread that Charlie Watts, beloved drummer for the Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday, Canadians mourned a tremendous loss, with many fondly reminiscing on their experiences seeing one of the world's most famous bands perform live.

Over the course of their nearly 60-year career, the Rolling Stones played dozens of shows in Canada at sold-out arenas and outdoor festivals. It will come as no surprise to their admirers that some of those concerts were — and still are — the most widely attended in Canadian history, with performances from Regina to Toronto pulling in unprecedented numbers of concert-goers.

Edmonton

Lead singer Jagger, left, and guitarist Ron Wood perform the Rolling Stones' hit song Satisfaction for a crowd at Commonwealth Stadium on Oct. 2, 1997.

(The Canadian Press)

Regina

Jagger is pictured on Oct. 8, 2006, at Mosaic Stadium during the second of two concerts in Regina. A few nights before, the Rolling Stones performed to a crowd of roughly 40,000 fans.

(Troy Fleece/The Canadian Press)

Oro-Medonte, Ont.

On June 29, 2019, the Rolling Stones play at the Canada Rocks Festival during their No Filter tour.

(Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press)

Toronto

Jagger, with bandmates, from left, Wood, Watts and Richards perform at the Air Canada Centre on May 25, 2013, on their 50 & Counting tour.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

On July 20, 2003, Jagger is pictured during the Concert for SARS Relief at Downsview Park. With the Rolling Stones headlining, the benefit concert drew nearly 450,000 people, the largest outdoor ticketed event in Canadian history.

(Kevin Frayer/The Canadian Press)

Fans Patty Harden, left, and Marion Pacey hold up a sign thanking "Mick and friends" during the Concert for SARS Relief.

(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Watts smiles at fans as he exits a car outside the Palais Royale for a surprise Rolling Stones concert, on Aug. 16, 2002.

(J.P. Moczulski/The Canadian Press)

On July 19, 1994, Jagger, Richards, right, and Wood rock out during a preview show of their Voodoo Lounge tour at the RPM nightclub.

(The Canadian Press)

The Rolling Stones play their second-ever Canadian show on April 25, 1965. Pictured from left to right are Brian Jones, Bill Wyman, Richards, Jagger and Watts.

(Dale Barnes/CBC Still Photo Collection)

Ottawa

Jagger belts out a song at Frank Clair Stadium on Aug. 28, 2005, the band's first show in Ottawa since 1965.

(Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Jagger, in a gleaming blue suit, is pictured with Watts.

(Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Montreal

Wood, left, Jagger, centre, and Richards perform onstage at the Bell Centre on Jan. 10, 2006.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Jagger, mid-song, at the Bell Centre concert.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Quebec City

The band performs at the Quebec Summer Festival on July 15, 2015. Jagger entertains the crowd in a sparkling multicoloured jacket, with drummer Watts in the back.

(Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Fans dance during the Rolling Stones' performance at the Quebec Summer Festival.

(Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Moncton

On Sept. 3, 2005, the Rolling Stones play an outdoor concert on Magnetic Hill. Jagger, Watts and Richards are pictured.

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Jagger wears a hat printed with the band's Some Girls album cover art during the performance on Magnetic Hill.

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Moncton locals gather outdoors to watch the Rolling Stones play on Magnetic Hill from their backyards.

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Halifax

Pictured in Halifax Commons on Sept. 23, 2006, Jagger performs in the rain during the Rolling Stones' A Bigger Bang world tour.

(Paul Darrow/Reuters)

A rain-soaked crowd is unfazed by the weather during the Rolling Stones' performance in Halifax Commons.

(Paul Darrow/Reuters)

Members of the Rolling Stones are pictured on stage with a video of their performance showing simultaneously on the screen behind them.

(Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)