Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment

Hulu drops Rick and Morty co-creator after abuse charges

Hulu on Wednesday became the second television company to cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.

Streamer is the second TV company to cut ties with creator following charges of domestic abuse

The Associated Press ·
A man with wavy brown hair and glasses is seen close up.
On Wednesday, American streaming service Hulu became the second TV company to sever ties with Justin Roiland, pictured here. The Rick and Morty co-creator has been charged with felony domestic abuse, to which he has pleaded not guilty. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Hulu on Wednesday became the second television company to cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.

"We have ended our association with Justin Roiland," 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said in a statement.

Roiland co-created and provides voices for the streaming outlet's animated show Solar Opposites, and is also a producer and actor on its animated Koala Man. Both shows will continue without him.

On Tuesday, Cartoon Network's Adult Swim division, home to the animated sci-fi sitcom Rick and Morty, made the same move, saying in a brief statement that it has ended its association with Roiland.

Squanch Games, a video game developer Roiland co-founded, said on Twitter later Tuesday that he had resigned from the company.

Roiland, left, and Dan Harmon speak onstage during the Adult Swim: Rick and Morty panel on July 24, 2013, in Beverly Hills. Adult Swim announced it had ended its association with Roiland on Tuesday. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Roiland, 42, was charged in Orange County, Calif., in January 2020 with two counts of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend that he was living with. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The charges went unreported until NBC News ran a story on them earlier this month.

Roiland's lawyer and publicist did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Roiland provided the voices of the two title characters, a mad scientist and his grandson, in Rick and Morty. He and Dan Harmon created the show that has run for six seasons and has been renewed for a seventh. Adult Swim has said the series will continue without him, but has not announced who the new vocal performers will be.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now