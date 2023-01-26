Hulu drops Rick and Morty co-creator after abuse charges

Hulu on Wednesday became the second television company to cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.

"We have ended our association with Justin Roiland," 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said in a statement.

Roiland co-created and provides voices for the streaming outlet's animated show Solar Opposites, and is also a producer and actor on its animated Koala Man. Both shows will continue without him.

On Tuesday, Cartoon Network's Adult Swim division, home to the animated sci-fi sitcom Rick and Morty, made the same move, saying in a brief statement that it has ended its association with Roiland.

Squanch Games, a video game developer Roiland co-founded, said on Twitter later Tuesday that he had resigned from the company.

Roiland, left, and Dan Harmon speak onstage during the Adult Swim: Rick and Morty panel on July 24, 2013, in Beverly Hills. Adult Swim announced it had ended its association with Roiland on Tuesday. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Roiland, 42, was charged in Orange County, Calif., in January 2020 with two counts of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend that he was living with. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The charges went unreported until NBC News ran a story on them earlier this month.

Roiland's lawyer and publicist did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Roiland provided the voices of the two title characters, a mad scientist and his grandson, in Rick and Morty. He and Dan Harmon created the show that has run for six seasons and has been renewed for a seventh. Adult Swim has said the series will continue without him, but has not announced who the new vocal performers will be.