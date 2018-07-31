Seth Rogen too busy? Suggestions for other celebrity transit voices

Actor Seth Rogen has just been announced as the voice of Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).

As with his previously announced work for Vancouver transit, Rogen will be voicing the public service announcements played at Toronto subway stations, promoting passenger courtesy.

But surely, in a country so rich with voice talent, there are other contenders who could challenge Rogen's apparent transit supremacy.

Here are some suggestions.

Calgary

Jann Arden

There are few prouder Calgarians than Jann Arden. Arden, whose comedic timing has made her a popular host of award shows like the Junos, would probably come up with funny quips to get the crowd moving along on Calgary's CTrain.

And if you don't move to the back of the train, she just might sing you Insensitive.

Feist

It's not as well-known that Feist is also a Calgarian. The indie-queen's vibrato would convey the right atmosphere for stations in some of Calgary's hip neighbourhoods, like Beltline.

"One-two-three-four, please move back from the front door."

Edmonton

k.d. lang

Not to be bested by Calgary, Edmonton is the hometown of a voice frequently found on "best singers in the world" list: k.d. lang. From country to pop, lang's vocal range is legendary, so she could serenade commuters of Edmonton's light rail transit line with a different tune at each stop.

Tommy Chong

Speaking of constant cravings, would Tommy Chong add some laughs to travel around Edmonton? Many people seem to think so, as a petition to have the comic/cannabis activist be the voice of the Edmonton Transit Service is already underway.

Toronto

Not everyone's been a fan of the decision to have Rogen, who is from and most closely associated with Vancouver, also voice Toronto's transit announcements. So here are a few Torontonians commuters may prefer.

Drake

From making "The 6ix" an internationally recognized moniker for Toronto, to his status as the Raptors' super fan, few celebrities reference Toronto more than Drake. "Started from the bottom, now we're here," might actually make a good announcement for the uptown stops of the south-north Yonge-University subway line (which starts at the southernmost part of Toronto, Union Station close to the lake). And knowing Drake, he would probably occasionally drop a new song unannounced, just to surprise the commuters.

Kiefer Sutherland

Not only would 24's Jack Bauer, the fictional alter-ego of Toronto-raised Sutherland, be a great person to have on the TTC in case of an emergency, we have proof that Sutherland actually rides the subway. In 2016, he was spotted sweating alongside other commuters on a non air-conditioned subway car. Now that's commitment.

LMAO I literally just took one of the non air conditioned Bloor trains with Kiefer Sutherland. "it's really hot on this train" <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tiff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tiff</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/topoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#topoli</a> —@SafiahC

Yes <a href="https://twitter.com/shanifanasser?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shanifanasser</a> lol <a href="https://t.co/eorm65p3Ug">pic.twitter.com/eorm65p3Ug</a> —@SafiahC

Mike Myers

Omit to pay your transit fare, and this proud Torontonian could threaten with a fine of "one… million… dollars" in the voice of his memorable villain Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers franchise.

Ottawa

Jay Baruchel

Ottawa-born, Montreal-raised Baruchel is one proud Canadian, always happy to contribute his voice and knowledge to such endeavours as CBC Books' 150 Books to read for Canada 150.

So it wouldn't be far-fetched to imagine him lending his voice to the capital's train line, especially since he could trade notes with one of his best friends, Rogen.

Montreal

Leonard Cohen

In a dream scenario, surely one of Montreal's voices would be of the man who described it so poignantly in many of his songs: Leonard Cohen. Cohen died in 2016, but perhaps new technology could make his signature deep voice live on, inspiring commuters on Montreal's Métro underground line.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion, however, is alive, well, and bilingual — not to mention one of the best-known voices in the world. One of her famously long ad libs could perhaps extend the short amount of time before the train doors close.

Saint John

Saint John may not have a major subway line, but has produced one of the most famous voices in the world: that authoritative baritone of Donald Sutherland.

When The Hunger Games' President Snow tells you to move to the back of the bus, who would dare say no? But Saint John Transit might have to get in line. Veteran actor's voice is highly sought after; he's been the voice of everything from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics ads to Simply Orange juice.

From hilarious to gorgeous, there must be Canadian voices we missed. Who would you like to hear during your commute?