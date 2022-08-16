Alanis Morissette to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame by Olivia Rodrigo
Good 4 U singer to induct Morissette in Sept. 24 ceremony at Toronto's Massey Hall
Olivia Rodrigo will usher Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month.
The Good 4 U pop singer and self-professed fan of the Ottawa-raised musician is set to present the honour to Morissette during a gala ceremony on Sept. 24 at Toronto's Massey Hall.
She'll be joined by newly announced performers Alessia Cara and JP Saxe, who will pay tribute to the Jagged Little Pill Morissette in song. Rodrigo may be a surprising choice to induct Morissette for some, but the two share a few things in common, including being two young women who swept through the Grammy Awards with multiple wins.
They also graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine together last year and sang a surprise duet of You Oughta Know in concert.
Other previously announced artists being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame this year include Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, music producer David Foster and Daniel Lavoie.
Performers set to pay tribute throughout the evening include Nickelback's Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake, Corey Hart, Jessie Reyez, Charlotte Cardin, Serena Ryder and Deborah Cox.
Quebec pop star Marie-Mai will do double duties as both a performer and the host of the event.
