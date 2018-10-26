Skip to Main Content
Robert De Niro urges Americans to vote after pipe bomb scare

Robert De Niro urges Americans to vote after pipe bomb scare

Robert De Niro is calling on people to vote in light of the series of bombs addressed to targets of right-wing anger.

Suspicious package containing crude pipe bomb discovered at actor's New York office

The Associated Press ·
Robert De Niro, seen in June in New York, urges Americans to get out and vote after being a target of one of the mail-bomb packages sent out to prominent Democrats in the United States. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Robert De Niro is calling on people to vote in light of the series of bombs addressed to targets of right-wing anger.

In a statement released by his publicist on Friday, the actor says "there's something more powerful than bombs, and that's your vote. People must vote!"

A suspicious package containing what authorities described as a crude pipe bomb was discovered at De Niro's New York City office on Thursday.

A suspicious package was found early Thursday inside the New York building which houses De Niro's production company and a restaurant owned by the actor. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

De Niro says he is thankful no one was hurt. He also thanked "the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us."

The Oscar-winner has been one of Trump's most vocal critics, dropping an expletive insult at Trump at this year's Tony Awards and also apologizing to Canadians for the "idiotic behaviour of my president."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us