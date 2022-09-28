Heartland actor Robert Cormier dies at 33

Canadian actor Robert Cormier, who was part of the cast of CBC television show Heartland over the past two seasons, has died.

According to an obituary, Cormier died on Sept. 23, at the age 33.

He is survived by his parents, three sisters and a grandmother.

"Robert was an athlete, an actor and a great brother," read his obituary. "He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more."

According to a story published by The Hollywood Reporter, Cormier's sister Stephanie said he died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ont., from injuries suffered in a fall.

"On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time," said a tweet posted on the show's Twitter account.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time. —@HeartlandOnCBC

In addition to playing Finn Cotter on the long-running CBC show, Cormier had roles on Designated Survivor, American Gods and Slasher, among others.

Cormier's funeral will be held Sunday in Etobicoke.