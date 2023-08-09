Robbie Robertson, guitarist and songwriting force behind The Band, dead at 80

Robbie Robertson, the string-bending guitarist and principal songwriter of The Band, has died at 80, a representative confirmed to CBC News.

Robertson died on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a long illness, according to the representative.

With The Band, Robertson was credited with writing or co-writing the band's signature songs, including The Weight, The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down, Up on Cripple Creek, The Shape I'm In and Chest Fever.

More to come