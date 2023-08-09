Content
Robbie Robertson, guitarist and songwriting force behind The Band, dead at 80

Robbie Robertson, the string-bending guitarist and principal songwriter of The Band, has died at 80.

Roberton's publicist confirmed his death to CBC News

Chris Iorfida · CBC News ·
A man wearing glasses sits in a dimly lit theatre.
Robbie Robertson, the string-bending guitarist and principal songwriter of The Band, has died at 80. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Robbie Robertson, the string-bending guitarist and principal songwriter of The Band, has died at 80, a representative confirmed to CBC News.

Robertson died on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a long illness, according to the representative.

With The Band, Robertson was credited with writing or co-writing the band's signature songs, including The Weight, The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down, Up on Cripple Creek, The Shape I'm In and Chest Fever.

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Iorfida

Senior Writer

Chris Iorfida, based in Toronto, has been with CBC since 2002 and written on subjects as diverse as politics, business, health, sports, arts and entertainment, science and technology.

