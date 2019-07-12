R. Kelly arrested on federal sex crimes charges in Chicago

Singer R. Kelly, already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, was arrested Thursday in Chicago on a federal grand jury indictment listing 13 counts, including sex crimes and obstruction of justice.

U.S. Attorney's Office spokesperson Joseph Fitzpatrick said the R&B singer was taken into custody about 7 p.m. local time and was being held by federal authorities.

He was arrested after the indictment was handed down earlier Thursday in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois.

"The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice," Fitzpatrick said.

Kelly's lawyer said federal agents arrested him on charges out of Illinois and New York. Steve Greenberg said Friday that agents were "professional and courteous" when they arrested Kelly on Thursday evening while he was walking his dog in Chicago.

Kelly is being held at a downtown Chicago federal lockup. Greenberg said Kelly hopes to be released after a bail hearing early next week.

Greenberg said Kelly was aware of the federal investigations and the charges weren't a surprise. He said the conduct Kelly has been charged with in Federal Court "appears to largely be the same" as what he is charged with in state court.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing. Federal charging documents were not yet posted online as of Friday morning.

The arrest was the second time this year that Kelly has been taken into custody in Chicago on sex charges. The 52-year-old Grammy winner, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was arrested in February on 10 counts in Illinois involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.

Then on May 30, Cook County prosecutors added 11 more sex-related counts involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage.

Fitzpatrick said Kelly's arraignment date and time had not yet been set.

Mounting legal troubles

Kelly has faced mounting legal troubles this year after Lifetime aired a documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which revisited allegations of sexual abuse of girls. The series followed the BBC's R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes, released in 2018, that alleged the singer was holding women against their will and running a "sex cult."

Soon after the release of the Lifetime documentary, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said her office had been inundated with calls about the allegations in the documentary. Her office's investigation led to the charges in February and additional counts added in May.

Kelly avoided prison after similar allegations were made more than a decade ago. A jury in 2008 acquitted him of child pornography charges that stemmed from a videotape, obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, allegedly showing Kelly having sex with a minor.