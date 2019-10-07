Madcap confetti-throwing comic Rip Taylor has died at 84

Rip Taylor, the madcap moustached comedian with a fondness for confetti-throwing who became a television game show mainstay in the 1970s, has died. He was 84.

Taylor died Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, publicist Harlan Boll said.

The man who would become known worldwide as Rip did not have a direct line into show business. He was born Charles Elmer Taylor Jr. in Washington, D.C., to a waitress and a musician and first worked as a congressional page before serving in the army during the Korean War, where he started performing standup.

The King of Confetti, The Crying Comedian, the great Rip Taylor has passed away at 84. He made thousands of outlandish appearances on television and in nightclubs and his zany shtick and over-the-top delivery was a favorite for me growing up. <a href="https://t.co/4J7tyrynHN">pic.twitter.com/4J7tyrynHN</a> —@ThatEricAlper

His ascent began with spots on The Ed Sullivan Show, where he was known as the "crying comedian." The moniker pre-dated his television stints, however, and went back to his time in the Catskills.

"I sat on a stool telling jokes, and nobody was laughing," he told United Press International in 1992. "In desperation, I pretended to cry as I begged them to laugh. That killed `em."

It's where he said the character "Rip" came from.

Rip Taylor played Buddy Coles uncle in a long sketch we did called Chalet 2000. He spent a week in Toronto hanging out with my friends and we had such a blast. He was hilarious, gracious, tireless and brave. Thanks for the laughs Uncle Rip. It was an honour to have known you. —@ScottThompson_

Although he readily admitted stealing jokes from United Service Organizations shows, the crying comedian bit got him to Ed Sullivan, where the host — forgetting Taylor's name — would say "get me the crying comedian."

Success begat more success, and Taylor ended up on tour with Judy Garland and Eleanor Powell in Las Vegas in 1966.

In his over five decades in entertainment, Taylor would make over 2,000 guest star appearances on shows like The Monkees, The Merv Griffin Show, The Tonight Show, Late Night with David Letterman, Hollywood Squares and The Gong Show. He also hosted the beauty pageant spoof The $1.98 Beauty Show.

Show Business! RIP, what a classic idiot ...<a href="https://t.co/etmNnp7zdH">https://t.co/etmNnp7zdH</a> —@JAdomian

With his bushy blonde toupee, exaggerated eyebrows and walrus-like moustache, Taylor was a striking presence. He was apparently so proud of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that he'd regularly schedule trips to buff and clean the square at 6625 Hollywood Boulevard.

Taylor also did a fair share of voice work for animated films and television like The Jetsons and The Addams Family, as Uncle Fester, which earned him an Emmy nomination.

He played himself in movies like Wayne's World 2 and the Jackass movies, appeared on stage in Anything Goes, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sugar Babies, where he took over for Mickey Rooney, as Fagin in Oliver! and Captain Hook in Peter Pan. Taylor also wrote and performed an autobiographical one-man play called It Ain't All Confetti.

Rip Taylor was an icon, a lighthouse, a lodestone. He was bigger, more fearlessly, defiantly himself, than any other gay man on television in the ‘70s. Hard to convey what he represented to a generation of queer folk. <br><br>Also: loved puns. And confetti.<br><br>Rest in Power, Queen. —@ghweldon

Taylor reflected in that same 1992 interview that he always considered himself an actor.

"Rip is funny because he's crazy. Every night on stage, he's cornered and put-upon," Taylor said. "That's what I am bringing into play as a straight actor."

He is survived by his longtime partner Robert Fortney. In lieu of flowers, they ask that donations be made to the Thalians, a charitable organization that Taylor supported that is dedicated to mental health issues.