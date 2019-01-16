Skip to Main Content
Rihanna sues father over use of their surname for business

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is suing her father and his partner for trademark violations and falsely suggesting their business, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with her.

In the lawsuit, Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, said that her father, Ronald Fenty, and his partner have violated her trademark and falsely suggested that their business, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with her. (Evan Agostini/Invision via AP)

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, said that her father, Ronald Fenty, and his partner have violated her trademark and falsely suggested that their business, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with her.

The 30-year-old singer said in the lawsuit that she has used the name for her cosmetics brand and other businesses since 2012.

Fenty Entertainment, which advertises itself as a talent and production company, was founded in 2017.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Ronald Fenty to stop using the brand name, and it seeks damages to be determined later.

An email sent to Fenty Entertainment seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

