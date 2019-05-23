'This is a moment in history:' Rihanna launches Fenty fashion label in Paris

Rihanna, the first black woman ever to head a major Parisian luxury house, is unveiling her first fashion designs for Fenty at a pop-up store in Paris.

The collection — named after the singer-turned-designer's family name — comprises ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, and eyewear and is available for sale Paris' Le Marais neighbourhood beginning Friday and will debut online May 29.

"This is a moment in history," Rihanna, 31, said at a preview of the store in a white structure tuxedo dress. "It's a big deal for me and my entire generation."

News of the singer's groundbreaking new deal with LVMH, the world's largest luxury group, shook up the fashion industry earlier this month. The Barbados-born star's lines are the second time LVMH has created an original brand.

Fashion in the Instagram age

But the move also acknowledges the fashion industry of today considers a major pop star can have as much to say in fashion design as established and trained designers such as Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton, or even the lauded Alber Elbaz, formerly of Lanvin, who is out of work.

Fenty has been heralded by some critics as the first major house of the Instagram age.

The brand will be based in Paris, like its parent company, conglomerate LVMH, but will operate from a digital flagship on a "See-Now-Wear-Now" model forgoing the usual luxury fashion seasonal preview of designs.

A woman peruses the Fenty collection at a pop-up store in Paris' Le Marais district. The debut offerings comprise ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and eyewear. The collection debuts online May 29. (François Mori/Associated Press)

"They were flexible enough to allow me to have a different perspective on the way I wanted to release things," Rihanna said.

"Coming from such a traditional background in fashion [as LVMH], you don't think there's another way that will work and they allowed me to do that."

The brand will operate from a digital flagship on a 'See-Now-Wear-Now' model, forgoing the usual luxury fashion seasonal previews. LVMH was 'flexible enough to allow me to have a different perspective on the way I wanted to release things,' Rihanna said. (Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)

It's expected to capitalize on the acclaim received by her most popular luxury venture: the Fenty Beauty line launched in 2017. Some said the line revolutionized the makeup industry by celebrating diversity in showcasing foundations in 40 shades.

If she looks calm, "it's a facade," acknowledged the star, speaking about the expectations she faced before the historic launch.

"There's pressure every single second," she said.

"It's not like crumbling pressure, but it's like 'you better get it good, girl."'