Boogie Nights actor Ricky Jay dead at 72

Ricky Jay, a magician who consulted on films and acted in Boogie Nights has died at age 72.

Jay also worked as a magician and consulted on films such as Ocean's Thirteen, Forrest Gump

The Associated Press ·
Actor Ricky Jay, known for roles in Boogie Nights and Magnolia, has died at age 72 of natural causes. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Hollywood manager Winston Simone says Jay died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home.

Jay portrayed a cameraman in Boogie Nights and appeared in several other films including Magnolia and Tomorrow Never Dies. He consulted on Ocean's Thirteen and Forrest Gump and acted in Deadwood and other television series.

Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus and How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris were among those mourning the loss.

Jay was fond of stories about oddball characters, gamblers and con men in history, and he wrote several books. One was on the artistry of Matthias Buchinger, an 18th-century German magician born without legs and hands.

Buchinger artifacts collected by Jay were featured in a 2015 exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Survivors include Jay's wife, Chrisann Verges.

With files from CBC News

