Boogie Nights actor Ricky Jay dead at 72

Ricky Jay, a magician who consulted on films and acted in Boogie Nights has died at age 72.

Hollywood manager Winston Simone says Jay died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home.

Jay portrayed a cameraman in Boogie Nights and appeared in several other films including Magnolia and Tomorrow Never Dies. He consulted on Ocean's Thirteen and Forrest Gump and acted in Deadwood and other television series.

Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus and How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris were among those mourning the loss.

Rest In Peace, Ricky Jay. You were an unsurpassed artist and an exceptionally kind soul. I will miss you, xo, your pal, Louis. —@OfficialJLD Master magician and historian Ricky Jay has passed away. The breadth of his knowledge and appreciation for magic and the allied arts was truly remarkable. Such sad news, such a profound loss. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIP</a> <a href="https://t.co/VRYRxhkQKr">https://t.co/VRYRxhkQKr</a> —@ActuallyNPH

Jay was fond of stories about oddball characters, gamblers and con men in history, and he wrote several books. One was on the artistry of Matthias Buchinger, an 18th-century German magician born without legs and hands.

Buchinger artifacts collected by Jay were featured in a 2015 exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Survivors include Jay's wife, Chrisann Verges.