Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis

A New York man was arrested Saturday in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park in October.

New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura was arrested Saturday afternoon. It wasn't known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.

Moranis, known for his work in the 1980s sketch comedy series Second City Television and roles in movies such as Ghostbusters, Spaceballs and Honey I Shrunk the Kids, was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked.

In a tweet, police said that the suspect had been "apprehended and charged" due to the work of an "eagle-eyed sergeant."

Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from <a href="https://twitter.com/NYPDTransit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYPDTransit</a>, this suspect has been apprehended and charged. <a href="https://t.co/cKtkgzc3vU">https://t.co/cKtkgzc3vU</a> —@NYPDnews

Video released earlier by police showed a man wearing a black "I (heart) NY" sweatshirt hit Moranis with a sucker punch, knocking him to the ground.

Police didn't identify Moranis at the time, but Moranis's representative, Troy Bailey, confirmed the actor had been attacked. Police characterized it as a "random, unprovoked assault."