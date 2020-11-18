Actor Richard Schiff, who appears on the Vancouver-filmed TV series The Good Doctor, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, three weeks after testing positive for the virus.

The 65-year-old American performer, who stars as president of the St. Bonaventure Hospital on the medical drama and previously appeared in The West Wing, said on his Twitter account Monday that he's being treated with the anti-viral medication remdesivir, oxygen and steroids.

He added that he's "showing some improvement every day."

Schiff tested positive along with his wife, also a fellow Good Doctor cast member Sheila Kelley, on Nov. 3 while filming the latest season of the series.

Kelley said in a post last week they did not contract the virus on the set, but were quarantined at home in Vancouver.

"The last 72 hours have been tough," Kelley posted in an update on Tuesday, after Schiff's hospitalization.

"Thank you for all your prayers and love. We feel them. He's doing better. Getting stronger."

The Good Doctor, which airs on ABC and CTV, was continuing filming in Vancouver as of last week.

The latest season, which began airing earlier this month, sees the doctors dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The writing staff includes doctors who've helped come up with the pandemic storylines.